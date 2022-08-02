A woman was arrested Tuesday after a coroner's report found that her 2-year-old son died in June from a fentanyl overdose, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies wrote in arrest documents that Whitney Ard, 28, brought her 2-year-old son to a hospital after he entered a state of cardiac arrest on June 26. He was pronounced dead that day, an affidavit says.
Arrest documents say that in an interview some 10 days later, one of the child's siblings said her brother would occasionally "eat mom's pills," which the sibling said Ard would leave around the house.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office finished its investigation of the child's death on Tuesday, finding that he perished of "acute fentanyl toxicity," documents say.
