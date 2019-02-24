Three men were arrested on LSU’s campus after stealing a John Deere utility vehicle from the LSU football locker room early Sunday morning, LSU police said.
Tyler Jones, 22, of 1455 Sycamore Place, Mandeville; Daryl Lally, 21, of 59194 Pine Bay Lane, Lacombe; and Robert Nicklas, 22, of 3424 Cove Court, Mandeville, were each booked on a count of theft of a motor vehicle in the incident, according to booking documents.
Security footage showed the three men taking the vehicle from the locker room and driving it down North Stadium Drive to the Huey P. Long Fieldhouse at 2:36 a.m., according to an arrest report.
About 10 minutes later, the report says, officers spotted the three men in the vehicle near the intersection of Dalrymple Drive and Cypress Drive and two of them attempted to quickly leave the scene.
The men refused to say where they got the vehicle when stopped by campus police.
The vehicle had an LSU property tag and markings confirming it belonged to the LSU football equipment staff. The Gator XUV utility vehicle is valued at $10,818.
Lally was also booked on a count of first-offense DWI for driving the cart while intoxicated. Lally agreed to a field sobriety test, and when he performed a breathalyzer test his blood-alcohol concentration was .162 percent.
A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent is presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana.
No information was available Sunday evening on whether the three are enrolled as active students at LSU.