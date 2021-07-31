A fire that burned part of an apartment overnight Saturday in north Baton Rouge was intentionally set, according to BRFD.
Firefighters responded within five minutes of a 12:34 a.m. call Saturday to the complex at 3877 Cannon St. — a short residential road just off Plank Road and south of Highway 190 — to find heavy smoke billowing from one of the flats.
The crew went into the unit and managed to keep the blaze from spreading to the rest of the low-lying complex.
It took four pumpers and a little more than an hour to bring the fire under control, according to BRFD. No one was hurt.
Fire officials say the evidence pointed to arson and put the property damage estimate at $20,000.