A Price LeBlanc Toyota employee was arrested for lighting a fire at her employer's building around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to her arrest report.
Dymond West, 23, of Gramercy, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated arson after she admitted to trying to set the Airline Highway building on fire.
An employee discovered the fire, pulled the fire alarm and extinguished it before the St. George Fire Department arrived.
West's arrest report said she told police she lit a a piece of paper on fire and let it fall on a pallet of boxed papers wrapped in plastic, which caught fire.
More than 200 employees and an unknown number of customers were in the building, according to the report.