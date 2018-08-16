Baton Rouge police arrested a second suspect in the June killing of an Alabama man shot in an attempted robbery during an alleged drug deal.

Shatner Lewis, 30, was arrested Thursday in the death of 33-year-old Sirroy Young, who was shot multiple times June 4 on North Donmoor Drive, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

Young died three days later.

Baton Rouge police: Alabama man dies three days after shooting during robbery on North Donmoor; suspect arrested Baton Rouge police have arrested a Baton Rouge man suspected in the death of an Alabama man who was shot during an attempted robbery during an…

In June, police arrested Sedrick Lewis, 33, but said they were still working to identify the second assailant. Sedrick Lewis and Shatner Lewis are related, McKneely said.

Shatner Lewis, 854 N. Donmoor Drive, was already in custody in Parish Prison for an unrelated incident and was re-booked Thursday on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Sedrick Lewis, of 3523 Osceloa St., is still in Parish Prison, also booked on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery.