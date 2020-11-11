A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a 23-year-old at an LSU area apartment this week.
Dylan Clouatre was shot inside an apartment at the Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex near LSU around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. The complex is located at 4194 Burbank Drive near its intersection with West Parker Boulevard. The area is filled with off-campus housing options, restaurants and other businesses that cater to LSU students.
Clouatre was pronounced dead on the scene.
Daniel Ellis, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on first-degree murder, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
No further details were immediately available.