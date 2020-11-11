BR.fatalshootingburbank.110920 TS 126.jpg
Baton Rouge Police Dept. vehicles are parked outside the Lark Baton Rouge apartments at 4194 Burbank Drive, just off the LSU campus, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. One person was killed in a shooting there Sunday morning, a BRPD spokesman said.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a 23-year-old at an LSU area apartment this week. 

Dylan Clouatre was shot inside an apartment at the Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex near LSU around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. The complex is located at 4194 Burbank Drive near its intersection with West Parker Boulevard. The area is filled with off-campus housing options, restaurants and other businesses that cater to LSU students.

Clouatre was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Daniel Ellis, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on first-degree murder, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

No further details were immediately available.

