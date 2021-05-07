Two Baton Rouge men were arrested Friday for setting a car on fire in January to make a false insurance claim, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release.
Fire investigators took Darius Collar, 28, and Leon Wilson, 21, into custody for the Jan. 7 vehicle fire that took place on the 16000 block of Hamilton Avenue, BRFD said.
The two were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Collar was booked on one count of simple arson; Wilson was booked on one count of principle to arson with the intent to defraud.