Two people were killed after a state trooper rear-ended their vehicle in Monroe late Thursday night.
The accident happened around 7:00 p.m. near Highway 165 & Ticheli Road in Monroe, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Michael Reichardt.
A trooper in a fully-marked State Police 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on on U.S. Hwy 165 to respond to a separate crash when, for unclear reasons, the Tahoe rear-ended a 2020 Kia Forte that was driving in the same lane.
After the collision, the Forte rotated and struck a large metal signal pole along the rear driver’s side, Reichardt said.
Both of the rear-seat passengers were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver and front-seat passenger of the Forte were also moderately injured and taken to a hospital.
The trooper's condition was not immediately available and their name has not been released. Reichardt said the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.