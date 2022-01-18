Authorities are searching for an armed suspect accused of attacking and robbing an 87-year-old Holden man.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery around 8 p.m. Monday night along the 33000 stretch of LA Hwy 441, a LPSO spokesperson said.
Detectives learned a masked suspect confronted a man outside his home, demanded money and any valuables the man had, then attacked him, Sheriff Jason Ard said. The suspect then tied the man up before stealing his car, a greenish brown 2005 Ford Taurus, and driving away.
The victim, who suffered a cut to his head, was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.