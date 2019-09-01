An outdoor barbecue grill too close to a wall sparked a fire Sunday afternoon that caused extensive damage to a house on Winn Avenue in Baton Rouge, fire officials said.
Fire crews responded just before 4 p.m. and found the back of a home in the 700 block of Winn Avenue engulfed in flames.
A resident had walked inside after lighting the grill, and the patio was on fire when she returned, a fire department spokesman said.
Fire officials said no one was injured.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the patio and a few rooms shortly after arriving, but other areas of the home suffered significant smoke and water damage, authorities said.