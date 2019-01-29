Alleged mass murderer Dakota Theriot has confessed to killing the five people in Livingston and Ascension parishes over the weekend, the Livingston and Ascension parish sheriff's said in a news conference Tuesday.
Officials said the 21-year-old also confessed to using a handgun in the killings, which he had stolen from his father, Keith Theriot. Officials recovered that handgun when he was apprehended.
Theriot is accused of killing his girlfriend Summer Ernest, 20; her father, Billy Ernest, 43; and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17; at their mobile home north of Walker in Livingston Parish, and then driving to Gonzales in Ascension Parish to kill his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50.
Despite an interview with suspect in Virginia, where Theriot is being held, officials still say they do not know the motive behind the killings.
“It’s becoming very clear how it happened," said Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre. "Why it happened, (is) still very unclear.”
The autopsies for the three victims killed in Livingston — Summer Ernest, Billy Ernest, and Tanner Ernest — showed that they were each shot once in the head, said Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard. However, the autopsies for Theriot's parents have not yet been completed.
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard says Dakota Theriot has confessed to the 5 killings in Livingston and Ascension parishes. Ard says he stole the handgun he used from his father.— Caroline Grueskin 🕵🏻♀️ (@cgrueskin) January 29, 2019
Detectives from the two sheriff's offices spent Monday in Virginia interviewing suspect Dakota Theriot, who authorities say fled there after the shooting rampage. He was taken into custody without incident after he pulled into his grandmother's driveway in Warsaw, Virginia, about two hours south of Washington D.C.
Authorities have said the mortally wounded Keith Theriot identified his son as the shooter when deputies arrived at the Theriot house in Ascension Parish.
Theriot is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Friday that would allow his return to Louisiana, where officials said he will face five counts of murder.
