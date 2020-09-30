A reality television star of the short-lived show "Sons of Guns" was arrested last week after he was caught on film beating a woman, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, Kris Ford, 37, attacked his girlfriend after the couple began to argue about him hanging out with a female friend, according to booking documents.

What started as an argument escalated and grew physical. Ford hit the woman in the face multiple times and then choked her until she passed out, documents say. She woke up to Ford striking her again.

The woman told deputies she believes she had a seizure and could not move to defend herself during the incident.

Some two weeks earlier, on Sept. 14 around 6:30 a.m. Ford also attacked her by grabbing the back of her neck and shaking her, then slapping her twice in the face before striking her on the backside, documents say. The woman showed authorities video footage of the incident.

Ford told deputies he grabbed the woman’s neck not to choke her “but to spank her” in the Sept. 24 fight, but when he did that he somehow knocked her down and she fell between the couch onto the ground, documents say.

In the Sept. 14 incident, the woman was about to go into the bedroom when he began to argue with her, Ford told deputies. He said he slapped her several times and then “lost it and grabbed her.”

The woman showed authorities a bruise on her left temple, marks on her neck from being grabbed and a bruise on her left ankle.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sept. 25 on one count of domestic abuse battery. He was released the same day after paying his bond that had been set at $7000.

This is not the first time Ford has been accused of attacking someone. In 2014 he was arrested and booked into Livingston Parish jail on cruelty to juveniles after a 9-year-old boy said Ford struck him with a belt. This caused "a large bruise to the juvenile’s right thigh (and) lower buttocks area,” according to an arrest warrant.