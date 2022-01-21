A car caught fire while an auto shop worker was welding it Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
According to BRFD, first-responders were dispatched to the shop at 2701 N. Ardenwood Ave. around 2 p.m. on reports of a fire.
Once they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the shop, where they found one car fully engulfed in flames and another starting to ignite.
The shop worker told firefighters the car caught fire while he was working on it.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and no further damage was reported.