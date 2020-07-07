Two cats and a dog were rescued from a house fire caused by a pot left burning on the stove late Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Street.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of the house, though the two people living there had escaped, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Their pets were later rescued.
Fire department spokesman Mark Miles said the fire was under control within minutes of firefighters arriving on scene.