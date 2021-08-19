A Baker man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Kaufman Street in Baton Rouge, police said.
Trendonovan Payne, 29, of 4307 Gibbens Payne Ave. in Baker, was found inside his car, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneeley Jr. said in a news release.
No motive or suspect is known at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Kaufman Street is near the interchange of Airline Highway and Scenic Highway in northern Baton Rouge.