A multi-agency manhunt for a group believed to be behind a string of armed robberies in the Baton Rouge area ended Friday with the arrest of six people — including three teens — in a residential neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the search began after detectives, who had been surveilling the group throughout the course of the four-month-long investigation, observed the suspects' vehicle pull up to the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex, where Hicks said several previous robberies had taken place.
The car drove twice around the property before detectives entered the complex and saw the front passenger holding what they believed to be a rifle, she said.
Hicks said deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled to a nearby neighborhood, where the driver abandoned it and the six subjects ran in different directions.
Detectives called EBRSO Air Support, K9 and BRPD units for backup and a chase ensued.
Devante Fisher, 30, Jamorieon Mckeel, 18, Aston Green, 22, and three male juveniles were eventually taken into custody, Hicks said.
Arrest documents for Fisher, Mckeel and Green say the group, which targeted Hispanic victims, entered homes armed with pistols and AR-15-style rifles and robbing residents at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
In all instances, the documents say the suspects demanded the victims' money and car keys while searching them for cell phones and wallets.
The affidavits note that the group operated in areas "where a large Hispanic population is present."
The suspects were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of armed robbery.