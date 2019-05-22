A woman is accused of stealing a shopping cart load of toilet paper and vodka last week from a Gonzales Walmart.
Gonzales police released images of a woman pushing a cart filled with 21 bottle of Tito's vodka and 5 cases of toilet paper. Investigators said they woman stole the items from the store on May 12. They are trying to identify her.
Police said the stolen items totalled $784.05. The woman walked out of the store with the cart and never stopped to make a payment, police said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.