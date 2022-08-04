A 21-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Dutton Ave., a residential area between Plank Road and Airline Highway. The block is just north of Hollywood Street.
Sheldon Gales, 21 of Maribel Drive, died at the scene, McKneely said.
He said the shooting is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
This is a developing story and will be updated.