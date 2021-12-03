The reward has doubled for information that leads officials to a Greensburg man missing since February.
Authorities are now offering $4,000 for tips that help them find Keith Madison, who was last seen by his home on Hall Lindsey Road on Feb. 20.
Madison was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and light blue jeans, officials say.
He's described as White, 5-foot-7 and 179 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.
Anyone who knows something about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245 or the St. Helena Sheriff's Office at (225) 222-4413 and (888) 200-4905.