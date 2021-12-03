BR.sthelenashot.052820 HS 444.JPG

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office administrative building, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Greensburg, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The reward has doubled for information that leads officials to a Greensburg man missing since February.

Authorities are now offering $4,000 for tips that help them find Keith Madison, who was last seen by his home on Hall Lindsey Road on Feb. 20.

Madison was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and light blue jeans, officials say. 

He's described as White, 5-foot-7 and 179 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who knows something about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245 or the St. Helena Sheriff's Office at (225) 222-4413 and (888) 200-4905. 

Tags

View comments