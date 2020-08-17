An inmate died Monday at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola after a fight with his cellmate, and possible criminal charges are pending in an investigation by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections, officials said.
Corrections officers making routine rounds discovered the fight happening in the prison cell at about 3 p.m. Monday. The surviving inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation, the penitentiary said in a statement Monday night.
An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy, the penitentiary said.
No further details were available Monday night, as the investigation is ongoing, Ken Pastorek, communications director with the Department of Corrections, said shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The name of the deceased inmate is not being released until next of kin are notified, Pastorek said.