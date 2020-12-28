A 27-year-old man was killed Monday morning after his SUV veered off a highway in Zachary and into a canal, authorities said.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61 near La. 964 in Zachary, according to the Louisiana State Police.
The agency identified the driver as Bryson Carney of Baton Rouge.
He had been driving south on Highway 61 when his SUV careened off the road into a canal and caused the vehicle to become partially submerged, officials said.
Carney was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, a State Police spokesman said.
Investigators were reviewing the crash on Monday but weren't sure how his vehicle went off the road.