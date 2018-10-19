The internal investigation into the fired Baton Rouge police officer who shot at a fleeing motorist found that the former cop's body and in-car cameras could have recorded the shooting had they been turned on — and raised other questions about the then-officer's response.

The Baton Rouge Police Department fired Yuseff Hamadeh last week after an investigation into the Aug. 7 shooting found evidence that didn't match the former officer's recollection. Hamadeh said he shot only to return fire from the suspect, but prosecutors have dropped the case against the suspect because there is no evidence Raheem Howard, 21, even had a gun. No one was injured in the shooting.

No police department-issued cameras caught any of the incident — from the traffic stop over a missing license plate, then a foot chase, then the shooting. Investigators found there was no malfunction or technical error: The cameras did not record simply because Hamadeh's body camera and in-car front camera were turned off despite having worked for hours before or the day before, an audit of the cameras showed.

Hamadeh's rear in-car camera was disabled in a way that it recorded no video, only audio, a problem that Hamadeh had reported to the department's video unit more than three weeks prior to this shooting but never followed a sergeant's instructions to bring it in for repair.

"This information suggests that the front fleet camera would have recorded the incident if it would have been powered on at the time of the subject incident," according to the documents sent from Baton Rouge Chief Murphy Paul to Hamadeh explaining his disciplinary ruling. "The evidence further suggests that your cameras were in fact in working order at the time of the subject incident.”

The in-car cameras and body cameras will automatically begin recording in certain circumstances, including after a police unit's lights are activated, when a crash occurs or the gun lock release button is pressed. All of these circumstances occurred and would have triggered the video recordings if they had been on.

The investigation also found that Hamadeh was untruthful in reporting that his vehicle crashed into the back of Howard's vehicle. After the traffic stop, investigators wrote to Hamadeh, saying "you either forgot to put your unit in 'park' or because you were unsuccessful in doing so after you exited your car to pursue the fleeing suspect," the report says. They called it a low-speed rear-end crash.

“You claimed to have reported the crash to your supervisor, Sgt. Troy Lawrence," the investigative report reads. "However, Sgt. Lawrence denies that you reported the crash to him.”

The investigation also revealed a lag in how Hamadeh first reported the shooting, even to other officers. The report says that at 6:27 p.m., a single gunshot is heard on the recorded audio, and seconds later Hamadeh is heard through police radio breathing heavily, saying "F---!" Hamadeh then gives his location and a clothing description of the suspect.

But it is not until 47 seconds after the gunshot that Hamadeh reports the suspect is armed. Then more than another minute later, Hamadeh reports that the suspect fired a round at him.

"A period of one minute and 51 seconds elapsed between the time the single gunshot is heard to the time you report that Mr. Howard fired upon you," the investigative report says.

The report also further examines the evidence from the shooting that indicates only one shot was fired, and even questions whether Hamadeh could have even seen Howard when he fired at him.

"The evidence elicited during the internal affairs investigation suggests that only one shot was fired during the above described incident, and that shot was fired from your weapon," the report notes. The report includes the statement from a fellow officer who came for backup who only heard one shot and the woman whose home Howard and Hamadeh entered during the chase, and from where Hamadeh fired his weapon. The woman told police that the officer fired from within her house, filling the kitchen "full of gunpowder," the report says. Hamadeh said he shot from the back steps, outside of the home.

If he fired from where the resident said he was standing, Hamadeh would not have been able to see Howard "due to heavy foliage," the report says. But if he was on the back steps like the former officer contended, Howard would have been visible.

But, internal investigators also note that the evidence presented is "not intended to be an exhaustive survey of the entirety of the evidence."

Hamadeh's attorney, Tommy Dewey, said there are two other 'ear' witnesses who were not included in the internal affairs investigation who told police they heard two shots in the case. Dewey did not name the witnesses.

Dewey also explained that Hamadeh had attempted to turn on his body camera before the traffic stop. He said the officer had the camera off to conserve battery due to his long shifts and that when he tried to turn it from "off" to "record," it didn't power up completely.

Dewey appealed Hamadeh's termination Thursday. Hamadeh was fired for violating police department policy on truthfulness, carrying out orders, the proper use of digital mobile video and audio equipment and conduct unbecoming to an officer. The allegations that he violated the use of force and command of temper policies were not sustained.

Dewey claimed in the appeal that Hamadeh's termination was "not made in good faith and for cause."

The criminal investigation into Hamadeh's actions has been handed over to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, which will review for any potential charges. District Attorney Hillar Moore III has noted that the Baton Rouge police detectives who investigated the case did not find probable cause to arrest Hamadeh.

But Howard's attorney, Ronald Haley Jr., has called for the former officer to be prosecuted for attempted murder, an allegation his client first faced before the facts of the shooting changed the direction of the case.

