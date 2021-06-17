Baton Rouge police are asking the public to help find a man with "vital information" about a shooting that took place two months ago on Greenwell Springs Road.
Police responded to the shooting at about 4:33 a.m. on April 21 in the 9400 block of Greenwell Springs Road, where they found 34-year-old Leroy Crum III inside the car.
BRPD said he was found dead with several bullet wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.