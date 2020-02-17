A total of 31 vehicles were broken into late Saturday and early Sunday in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Guns were stolen from two of the vehicles and various personal items were taken from six others, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. All the others had forced entry only but nothing stolen.
The burglaries are under investigation. There's no video surveillance of the incident, Hicks said.
Those thefts were reported around the same time that five vehicles were discovered burglarized at the St. George fire station on Jefferson Highway. Hicks said deputies launched an investigation there after receiving a call around 6:20 a.m. Sunday about the break-ins, which resulted in some firearms stolen.
She said it's too early to tell whether the two are related. They occurred less than two miles apart. The fire station incident is also under investigation and also wasn't captured on video surveillance, she said.
Hicks added that deputies recently found out that Baton Rouge police had responded to two similar incidents at Baton Rouge Fire Department facilities last week.