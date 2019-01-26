Crime scene tape stock
Buy Now

File photo of crime scene tape.

One person was left dead and another critically injured after an early morning shooting in Gonzales, according to a press release from Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday on Churchpoint Road, officials say. 

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said that detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

Around the same time Saturday morning, three people were killed in a reported homicide in Livingston Parish.

More details to come.

View comments