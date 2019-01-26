One person was left dead and another critically injured after an early morning shooting in Gonzales, according to a press release from Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

+6 Five slain in connected Livingston-Ascension shootings, officials say; suspect on loose Five people were killed Saturday morning in two linked Ascension and Livingston Parishes shootings and authorities are on the hunt for a 21-ye…

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday on Churchpoint Road, officials say.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said that detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

Around the same time Saturday morning, three people were killed in a reported homicide in Livingston Parish.

More details to come.