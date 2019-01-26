One person was left dead and another critically injured after an early morning shooting in Gonzales, according to a press release from Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday on Churchpoint Road, officials say.
Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said that detectives are currently investigating the shooting.
Around the same time Saturday morning, three people were killed in a reported homicide in Livingston Parish.
More details to come.
Three people were killed in a homicide Saturday morning in Livingston Parish, according to a press release from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.