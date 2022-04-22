A man accused of stabbing a woman to death while livestreaming the killing on social media has a violent criminal history that landed him in state prison for more than a decade before he re-offended, records show.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested this week for the murder of 34-year-old Janice David following a dayslong drug binge, according to Baton Rouge Police. Authorities say Johnson stabbed David as the two sat in a car along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near its intersection with Newcastle Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Johnson admitted he attacked David using “anything within his reach” before attempting to set the car on fire, telling detectives he used force to hold David captive after she "jumped out of the vehicle and tried to leave,” booking documents say.
He remains at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, held without bond.
Johnson is no stranger to the criminal justice system. After a slew of armed robberies that spanned several months in 2005, Johnson was arrested for the crimes.
Records show at least two of the robberies took place on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard — the same stretch of road where Monday's stabbing happened.
Johnson eventually took a plea deal in 2007 for one count each of first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery and possession of stolen things that earned him 15 years behind bars, with credit for time served. Louisiana law sets the sentencing range for armed robbery from 10 to 99 years.
Records show his attorney filed a motion for a reconsideration of Johnson's sentence to no avail.
Johnson was released this year, on Jan. 27 — roughly two months before David's murder, according to records from the Department of Corrections. He served every day of his term and was never on probation or parole, said Ken Pastorick, DOC spokesperson.
In a post on Facebook soon after the arrest, the Baton Rouge Union of Police blasted the "sociopathy" of David's murder and exhorted prosecutors to keep the community safe by seeking the maximum number of years in sentencing those accused of violent crimes.
"Keep us safe," the post said. "Give 'em the max."