Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Reese Jenkins, left, and Cpl. Russell Williams, right, escort a suspect, Earl Lee Johnson, Jr., 35, center, to a BRPD unit parked outside the Violent Crimes Unit headquartered at Louisiana State Police headquarters, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He is a first degree murder suspect in the killing of Janice David, 34, who was found was found in a car in the parking lot of Sherwood Tower, 3636 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday night. A Facebook Live video made during the assault on David, who was choked, beaten and stabbed, helped lead police to Johnson's arrest.