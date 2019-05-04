A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Friday after police said she fired shots at a woman and her niece following an argument.
Melissa Simmons, 36, of 5946 Beechwood Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge parish prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Baton Rouge Police said that on April 25, officers responded to a shooting on Yaun Drive. According to one of the victims, Simmons arrived at the address just as the victim and her niece were leaving the residence.
The victim said she and Simmons got into a verbal argument, during which Simmons pulled a gun from her waistband and "fired approximately three rounds at them" before fleeing the scene.