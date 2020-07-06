Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Steven Menge, 64, 9476 Island Road, Ventress, first-offense DWI, failure to yield at an intersection and failure to maintain control.
- Tammy Weber, 45, 30905 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and suspended or revoked driver's license.