Baton Rouge rapper Aquantis Givens was shot and killed by Austin police while he ran toward them with a gun early Friday after a performance at a back to school rap concert, according to The Austin Statesman.
Police said they were called around 1 a.m. to an alleyway behind a bar for reports of shots being fire.
The newspaper reported when police arrived, they heard gunshots and took up positions near the alley behind the bar, then saw a man running toward them with a gun, officials said.
Assistant Police Chief Troy Gay said officers gave multiple commands for the man to drop the weapon before eight officers opened fire. A ninth officer also fired a stun gun at Givens, police said.
Police public safety cameras captured footage of an altercation that was happening in the alley behind the club, where Gay said two people with firearms could be seen firing their weapons at each other multiple times.
The 21-year-old Givens was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.
The Statesman reported police had been called to the same bar earlier in the night for a fight happening out front.
Family members say Givens was one of the rappers performing, and described him as an up-and-comer who came to Texas to promote himself. They did not know with whom he was fighting.
The newspaper reported Sheldon Givens, the victim’s father, said he learned about his son’s death early Friday on social media as he was getting ready for work.
“I tried to stop him from going out there, he still wanted to go,” said Sheldon Givens, who last talked to his son on Monday to wish him a happy 21st birthday. “I had a funny feeling, like something bad was going to happen.”
Givens leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.
Everyone is taking it hard right now,” Givens’ cousin, Darren Bourgeois, who is a police officer in White Castle, Louisiana, said by phone. “It wasn't something we were expecting to wake up to.”
Bourgeois said Givens had a great personality, was smart and loved his family.
“He wasn't really no trouble maker like that,” Bourgeois said. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”
Bourgeois said he did not want to comment on the nature of his cousin’s shooting.
“I have to see the video,” he said.
For the complete story click here.