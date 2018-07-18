A Baton Rouge police officer has been suspended for 30 days after losing her temper while responding to a call about an endangered child left alone in a car with two adults who appeared to have passed out from drug use.
Robin Ducote's body camera footage showed her considering whether to search the vehicle without probable cause and then lie about it in her report.
Ducote is appealing her discipline before the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which oversees the discipline process for firefighters and police officers. The board will formally acknowledge the appeal at its meeting Thursday, according to the meeting agenda.
Ducote never ended up searching the vehicle without probable cause and didn't write a false report. She told internal affairs investigators that she had spoken out of anger and said something thoughtless because of the situation she was confronting, according to a letter of suspension written by Police Chief Murphy Paul and released Wednesday by the civil service board.
Ducote and other officers responded to a call in October about two adults who appeared passed out in a vehicle with a small, crying child attempting to wake them up, according to the letter dated June 13. The call came from the parking lot of a RaceTrac convenience store on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Emergency Medical Services and fire crews arrived on the scene before police and started rendering aid to the two adults, who were unresponsive.
The caller later told Ducote he heard the child screaming in the vehicle when he parked and went inside the store and noticed the screaming hadn't stopped when he came back out about 10 minutes later, according to the letter. That's when he saw the adults passed out and called police.
Paul references Ducote's body camera footage in his letter, saying she told other officers she wanted to search the vehicle despite questions about whether probable cause existed to justify a search. Police must have probable cause before searching someone's property without their permission, but an exception to that requirement is if there are illegal objects in plain view.
WBRZ-TV released the footage in March and reported that an internal affairs investigation was underway. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the investigation started March 9 when authorities became aware of the video.
"Let's search this truck," Ducote said on the video. "So if we find something we say it was in plain view. Who gives a s***. We're writing this report.
"At the end of the day, we win, so I don't care. We're the good guys. We will take care of that later."
Ducote also made several angry statements to the woman inside the vehicle once she had been revived but appeared under the influence of drugs, according to her letter of suspension. She told the woman: "Neither of y'all are in a position to drive. Y'all are f****** up. I don't give a s*** where you're from. You're a mom, you know better."
The officer later told internal affairs investigators that she was "very upset that there was a child endangered in this incident." The child was later taken by the state Department of Child and Family Services and placed in a foster home, according to the letter.
Officers did ultimately search the vehicle but only after getting permission from one of its occupants, Paul wrote in the letter. A spokesman for the Police Department said no drugs were found, and no one was arrested. No information was available on why the two adults were discovered to be in an unresponsive state inside the vehicle with the crying child.
Ducote told investigators "the situation got the better of (her)" and agreed that her statement about the search was "a stupid thing to say." She insisted she has never written a false report or given false testimony.
Her attorney, Carl Babin, said the facts of what happened and the statements his client made are not in dispute because they're clearly documented on video. But Babin said he's challenging the severity of the punishment given the circumstances of the case.
"Anybody — and certainly all of us who have children — can understand how your emotions get the best of you sometimes, even if you're a police officer," he said. "We have to put ourselves in Robin's shoes when she arrived on scene and saw that child. … We've all said something that for the rest of our lives we don't deserve to be measured by."
In addition to the 30 day suspension, Ducote's discipline includes training in probable cause, reasonable suspicion, and fair and impartial policing, according to the letter.
Paul noted that internal affairs investigators found no prior complaints or issues with Ducote's behavior. He wrote that she took responsibility for her actions and that her supervisors agreed she was "an exemplary officer" whose "work was above reproach."
Ducote received a Certificate of Commendation from Paul during the annual department awards ceremony in May, when she was apparently still under investigation.
The award was for her actions after responding to an incident involving an emotionally disturbed person threatening suicide and wielding a knife.
Ducote de-escalated a "potentially life threatening" situation by maintaining a "calm demeanor" and developing a connection with the man, who agreed to go to the hospital for help, according to information provided during the ceremony.
She has been a Baton Rouge police officer for the past four years, according to the department.
Paul wrote that her discipline was the result of having violated the department's policies addressing command of temper and conduct unbecoming an officer. She is to serve her suspension Aug. 4 to Sept. 2.
Ducote's attorney notified the civil service board in a June 27 letter about her plans to appeal and said he will ask board members to consider reducing her suspension. The board will hold a hearing in coming months and then vote on whether to uphold, overturn or reduce her discipline.
Advocate staff writer Emma Discher contributed to this article.