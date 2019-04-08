Baton Rouge-born rapper Boosie was arrested again Monday afternoon on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgia.

Torrence Hatch Jr., known as "Boosie BadAzz," and former NFL player Antonio Allen each face marijuana and narcotics possession charges, plus another charge for possession of a firearm, according to a TMZ report and a Newnan Times-Herald report. Both men were stopped by police after an officer saw a white Dodge Charger swerving lanes and nearly sideswiping another vehicle. Police say Boosie was driving.

Authorities found a bag of marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun and a bag of cash, according to TMZ. The men are currently being held in the Coweta County Jail.

Boosie previously served jail time on drug charges in Louisiana from 2009 to 2014. He was busted trying to smuggle drugs into prison and served additional time.

Allen appeared in 50 games over four professional seasons with the New York Jets. The South Carolina product has not played in an NFL game since 2016.