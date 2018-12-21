A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday after a woman he met through an online dating service reported to Baton Rouge police that he raped her at his home.
Mark Ferguson is accused slapping the woman, pushing her onto his bed and raping her, despite the woman repeatedly saying, 'No' and screaming, the arrest report says.
Ferguson met the woman in August through an online dating service, and she told police they had dated for a few weeks, the report says. But after a date in October in which they went out to eat then back to Ferguson's house, he raped her, the victim told police.
The woman knew the man as "Fergie Ferguson," the police report says.
Ferguson, 2010 Aubinwood Dr., was booked into Parish Prison on first-degree rape.