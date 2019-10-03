Baton Rouge police have identified the teenager shot and killed outside a Prescott Road convenience store Wednesday afternoon as Jarico Selmon, 18.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Selmon was running when he collapsed from gunshot wounds and died outside Tak's Food Mart, which is at the intersection of Prescott Road and West Brookstown Drive.

Selmon's listed address is just around the corner on West Brookstown.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Several of the victim's relatives gathered on the scene while police started their investigation, some weeping hysterically as they watched from outside the crime tape.

They said Selmon grew up in the neighborhood and lived there with his mom and other family.

His body lay in the parking lot of Tak's Food Mart and Larry's Laundromat for over an hour Wednesday afternoon until a coroner's van arrived and transported it from the scene. About 20 evidence markers were scattered across the parking lot, some placed next to discarded shoes and articles of clothing.

Selmon's family said he had left his house just minutes before being shot. He was heading to the corner store to grab a snack or drink.

"Shot down in broad daylight," his aunt Kimberly Stevenson said on the scene. "You can't even walk to the store."

Family said Selmon was a good kid who loved his family. He had recently started working at McDonald's.

"This child matters," Stevenson said through tears. "He matters. All our children matter."