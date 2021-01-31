A Denham Springs woman has been arrested on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday night.
The woman, Madyson Daenen, 34, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Jan. 18, according to jail records.
Bail for the 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles was set at $13.4 million. Bail was set at $25,000 for each count of sexual abuse of an animal.
The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
