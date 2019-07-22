A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday in a stabbing on the Fourth of July, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police had responded to a call in the 3100 block of Amarillo Street on July 4 at 9:38 p.m., according to the arrest report. They discovered a man with a laceration to the left side of his face who was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
The victim later told police he had contacted Gralin Hoffman, 53, the day of the attack. After an initial encounter, Hoffman and the victim began arguing, which led to Hoffman punching the victim multiple times, the report says. Hoffman continued to headbutt the victim in the chest and knocked him to the ground, then climbed on top of him and punched him in the face repeatedly.
The report says Hoffman then pulled out a knife and sliced the victim in the face, from his nose to his left jaw.
Hoffman was booked Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal carrying of weapons.