A week after his death, what Ivory Profit Jr.’s mother misses the most about her son is his daily hugs and kisses.

“He’d come home and give me a hug and a kiss every day,” said Carolyn Bryant, 44. “And tell me he loved me.”

Profit, 26, died the day after his mother’s birthday, fatally shot during a suspected robbery at a BREC park on a Saturday morning.

Baton Rouge police officers responding to a call at 11:30 a.m. about a shooting at Howell Community Park found Profit suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Emergency crews took him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Profit had gone to the park to meet someone when he was shot during a robbery, police reported. His mother said he was there to buy a new iPhone for $450 that someone had offered for sale on the letgo app.

BRPD said Profit's shooting illustrates the need for caution when engaging in transactions with strangers.

For several years, BRPD has designated “safe zones” for such exchanges to prevent people from being taken advantage of when they meet up with strangers looking to buy or sell a product.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman for the police department, said each police district in the city has a safe zone in the parking lot, complete with a camera system. People can even notify the officer at the front desk when they arrive for extra security.

“If they’re doing transactions from social media, they can feel safe,” McKneely said. “It’s better to do it that way to prevent yourself from being scammed, prevent yourself from being robbed, prevent any type of criminal activity from occurring.”

Police highly recommend that prospective buyers and sellers come to the district parking lots to make exchanges in an environment that's safe and secure, McKneely said, particularly during the holiday season when so many transactions are taking place.

“And you know they’re legit if they meet you there,” McKneely said. “Especially when you put out, ‘Hey, we’re going to a police station.’ People who are up to no good don’t want to go.”

No arrests have been made in the case of Profit’s shooting, which remains under investigation.

Bryant, Profit's mother, describes her only son as "a loving child." She said he lived with her and has a five-month-old daughter.

“He was caring, compassionate,” she said. “He would go out of his way for everybody. Just a genuine person.”

Profit grew up in the Baton Rouge area, had attended Scotlandville Magnet High School and spent his days driving a delivery truck for Two Men and a Truck, his mother said.

He also had worked on the shipping dock in the warehouse at Flowers Baking Company on Florida Boulevard for three years until this past summer, when he resigned and told his supervisor he was thinking of moving to Texas.

“He was a good guy, he really was,” said Ericka Williams, shipping superintendent at Flowers Baking Company. “There’s nothing too big or too small I could ask him to do, and he would do it.”

Williams, who was Profit’s supervisor, said that before he left the company, Profit spoke often about how excited he was about having a baby. He was a cheerful presence in the warehouse where he combined a strong work ethic with a positive demeanor, she said.

“He always brought a smile with him when he came. He always had you laughing at something he would do,” Williams said. “It just devastated me so bad when I heard that.”

Williams said when she needed someone to lighten her mood, she would just look at Profit, and he would make her smile.

Police urge anyone with information relative to this shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.