A driver died Sunday night following a car crash on Florida Boulevard, according to Baton Rouge Police.

A Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Florida Boulevard at about 10:05 p.m. and crashed into the front driver side door of a Honda Accord traveling northbound on North 19th Street, police said.

The driver of the Accord, Lexis Felton, 21, died at the scene. A passenger in the car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Impala was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

BRPD said detectives believe the Accord's driver ran a red traffic light at the intersection.