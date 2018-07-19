Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Caroline Dupuis, 45, 18431 Green Willow St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Leonard Leslie, 29, 4402 Salem Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation/display of plate and insurance required.
- Caroline Mynatt, 21, 1852 Springtime Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Orlando Rascon-Bernon, 23, 7250 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.