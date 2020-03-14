GONZALES — A Baton Rouge man who used a threatening note written in crayon to rob a Gonzales bank of $5,300 in cash has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, Ascension Parish prosecutors said.

Tony Williams, 45, passed the crayon note to a teller at the First American Bank on Aug. 7, 2018, while he wore sunglasses and a baseball cap, but arriving police officers later spotted him walking outside the bank, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Williams, 7375 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, later admitted to the robbery once in police custody.

A search of a home where Williams was temporarily staying in Gonzales near the bank turned up $4,750 in cash in a blue plastic shopping bag similar to the one with which the robber was seen taking the cash, prosecutors said.

Williams was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday and jury selection had begun when he agreed to plead guilty to counts of robbery and theft, minutes say.

Twenty-third Judicial District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. handed down the 10-year sentence afterward at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.