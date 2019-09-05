A Prairieville man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm to use in a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District.
Gaylen Hall, 41, pleaded guilty to the charges that stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 30, 2019, when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of Juban Road and Interstate 12, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, drove off before the deputy could talk with the passengers and Hall, who told the driver to flee, threw meth, a firearm and other items out the front passenger side window, Fremin said in a news release.
The Tahoe eventually stopped along the side of I-12. Deputies searched the vehicle and found the interior littered with what appeared to be meth, along with digital scales, a box of 84 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, plastic sandwich bags and $100 in cash.
On the roadside, deputies found plastic sandwich bags containing meth and a firearm with one live round in the chamber. In total, deputies recovered more than 30 grams of meth, Fremin said.
The court sentenced Hall to three years of supervised release following his prison term.