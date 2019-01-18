Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jonathan Anderson, 21, 13816 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, second offense DWI, stop sign violation.
- David Aulet, 21, 36408 Manchac Crossing Ave., Prairieville, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driving over median.
- Desmon Brown, 30, 9816 El Scott Ave., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, alcoholic beverage in vehicle, improper lane usage.
- Taylor Dean, 31, 9764 Pomona Rd., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jenaro Gutierrez, 55, 25351 Woodland Crest, Denham Springs, fourth offense DWI, disturbing the peace.
- Zipporah Lockett, 24, 9864 Breeden Dr., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, careless operation.
- Jaime Poland, 20, 38602 N. London Ave., Prairieville, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required.
- Clayton Walker, 26, 3883 Christy Lane, Clinton, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended, no proof of insurance.