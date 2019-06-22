Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kenneth Eiswirth, 76, 4539 Claycut Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Heidi Haylock, 50, 13610 Leighwood Avenue, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession or distribution of manufactured schedule II drugs.
- David Johnson, 49, 1612 Cedar Lake Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required and license plate required.
- Michael Junker, 49, 9918 Trendale Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Jessica Plaisance, 34, 1038 Johnston Street, Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.