A Baton Rouge grand jury indicted a man Wednesday on a half-dozen counts including first degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice stemming from a brutal stabbing, live-broadcast via the social media app Instagram, that left a woman dead in April.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is accused of the attack, which happened inside a car near a South Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment building. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Janice David, saying the pair had gone on a dayslong drug binge before Johnson kidnapped David, killed her in the "gruesome, evil" daytime attack, and streamed her last moments on Instagram.
The attack illustrated social media companies' failure to stop violent footage from circulating on their platforms — a growing trend as websites experiment with new live-streaming features. While the initial video was taken down, copies continued to spread for days afterwards.
Along with the first degree murder charge, Johnson is charged with second degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice, theft of a motor vehicle valued at over $25,000 and aggravated flight from an officer, an indictment shows.
He also faces a charge of "unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity" — a penalty for his alleged live-streaming of the act online, District Attorney Hillar Moore said.