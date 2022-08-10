Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Russell Williams, right, escorts a suspect, Earl Lee Johnson, Jr., 35, center, to a BRPD unit outside the Violent Crimes Unit at Louisiana State Police headquarters, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Johnson, Jr. is a first degree murder suspect in the killing of Janice David, 34, who was found was found in a car in the parking lot of Sherwood Tower, 3636 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday night. In background are BRPD Lt. Don Coppola, Jr., left, and Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr., right. A Facebook Live video made during the assault on David, who was choked, beaten and stabbed, helped lead police to the arrest.