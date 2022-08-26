A man was arrested Friday and booked on 100 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Emanuel "Trevon" Johnson III, 22, is also accused of 10 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Deputies on Friday also arrested another man on child pornography allegations: Kameron Bilbrew, 21, was booked on 30 counts of child pornography, according to a sheriff's office press release.
It was not immediately clear whether the two arrests were related. Both involved joint investigative work by sheriff's deputies, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit, federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and Louisiana State Police, the press release said.
This is a developing story and may be updated.