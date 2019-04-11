The second teen suspect in a March killing of a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday, days after his co-defendant was picked up by authorities, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Kendrick Dwayne Bryant Jr., 18, was arrested in the death of Mikeith Johnson, who was shot and killed March 27 less than a block from his home off Winbourne Avenue.

Thaddeus Harrison, 19, was arrested Monday after turning himself in to police. Both Harrison and Bryant are accused of shooting Johnson in the 3100 block of Addison Street, according to their arrest report.

Johnson had just walked out of his family's house when he was gunned down about a block away. He had played football at McKinley High School for some time, but more recently had dedicated himself to rapping, his family said.

Police obtained multiple surveillance videos from the area of the shooting, some of which show the two shooters walking north on Addison Street toward Winbourne when Johnson comes jogging up behind them, the arrest report says. The assailants turn and start walking back toward Johnson, both firing multiple shots at him.

Bryant, of 3456 Webb Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Harrison was booked on second-degree murder.