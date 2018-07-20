The fourth and final session of the Dialogue on Race and Policing concluded Friday with action plans formed by participants to address issues that intersect race and policing, said Myesha Braden, director of the criminal justice project for the Washington-based Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, who helped lead the programming.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The series brought together representatives from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Louisiana's NAACP chapter, local prosecutors, advocates and academics to discuss race and policing. Braden said the action plans will be compressed and later shared with the community, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the heads of each agency and organization representative.

The two-month long collaboration was a joint effort from the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, a national non profit working to secure equal justice, and local nonprofit working to eradicate racism Dialogue on Race Louisiana.