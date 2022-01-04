A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle outside his home on College Drive Monday, marking the city's first homicide of 2022, Baton Rouge police said.
According to spokesman L'Jean McKneely, the body of Donta Thompson was discovered by authorities at around 10:17 p.m. near his address at 2245 College Drive.
The scene was near the Fairway View Apartments, where three people, including a teenager and a 1-year-old, were killed in a triple shooting at the complex's pool last Memorial Day.
A motive and suspect for Monday's shooting aren't known yet, McKneely said. He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Thompson's death marks the city's first homicide of the year. It follows a particularly violent 2021 that saw a record-breaking 149 homicides between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.