Authorities have located a dog that went missing after a woman carjacked a truck at a donut shop in Baton Rouge with the owner's pet inside.

According to deputies, the truck was running Sunday morning with the air conditioning on for Roleaux the dog. Law enforcement officers found the truck in the 4000 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Monday, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman

Roleaux was dead inside. It appears he died of heat exhaustion.

Leslie Aguillard, 30, was arrested on theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to an animal and theft.

A person who witnessed the theft saw the suspect and contacted law enforcement, the sheriff's office spokeswoman said.

The owner went into the store at the corner of Antioch and Tigerbend Sunday morning when the woman jumped into the truck and began to pull away. The victim sustained injuries after he attempted to stop the woman from driving away.

The truck has been described as a 2009 black Toyota Tacoma, with a hard bed cover, a sticker shaped like a bone that reads "Camp Bow Wow" and plate number X30922.