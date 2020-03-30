A home at 641 John Henry Drive in Baton Rouge was destroyed by fire on Monday; there were no injuries and Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, the St. George Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, with the first firefighters at the scene finding flames through the roof at the rear of the house, which was fully engulfed in fire, said Eldon LeDoux, spokesman for the St. George Fire Department.
Firefighters with both the St. George Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, LeDoux said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. George Fire Department, he said.