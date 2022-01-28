A man stole an ambulance in St. Charles Parish early Friday and led authorities on a chase on Interstate 10 into Baton Rouge, WAFB reported.
The ambulance crashed into two Louisiana State Police vehicles, closing part of the interstate during the morning rush hour, the report said.
Part of I-10 West at Acadian Thruway was closed for about three hours, backing up traffic on Essen Lane, according to state traffic officials. All lanes were open by 7:30 a.m.
The man was arrested and is being treated a hospital, police told WAFB.